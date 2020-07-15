All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

95 Arlene Avenue

95 Arlene Avenue · (412) 265-8958
Location

95 Arlene Avenue, Allegheny County, PA 15137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 95 Arlene Avenue · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom Available Now! Garage - Dishwasher - Pets Allowed! - Recently updated 4 bed/1 bath available in East Allegheny school district! Brand new flooring and paint. Eat in kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms on the first floor, two bedrooms on the second, all newly carpeted. Massive unfinished basement with laundry hookups available. Central heat, large driveway, integral garage at the back of the house. Nice back yard, close to schools and route 30!

Available May 1!
$1,195/month, tenant pays all utilities
No smoking. No section 8.
Pets permitted with additional deposit and pet rent

Security deposit $1,195. Application fee $30/person. Tenants must pass background/credit check and provide proof of income.

Call/text 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5755539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Arlene Avenue have any available units?
95 Arlene Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Arlene Avenue have?
Some of 95 Arlene Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Arlene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 Arlene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Arlene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Arlene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 95 Arlene Avenue offers parking.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Arlene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 Arlene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 Arlene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Arlene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Arlene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Arlene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
