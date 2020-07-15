95 Arlene Avenue

Amenities

Updated 4 Bedroom Available Now! Garage - Dishwasher - Pets Allowed! - Recently updated 4 bed/1 bath available in East Allegheny school district! Brand new flooring and paint. Eat in kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms on the first floor, two bedrooms on the second, all newly carpeted. Massive unfinished basement with laundry hookups available. Central heat, large driveway, integral garage at the back of the house. Nice back yard, close to schools and route 30!



Available May 1!

$1,195/month, tenant pays all utilities

No smoking. No section 8.

Pets permitted with additional deposit and pet rent



Security deposit $1,195. Application fee $30/person. Tenants must pass background/credit check and provide proof of income.



Call/text 412-265-8958

elaine@rivaridge.biz



