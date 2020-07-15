All apartments in Allegheny County
9226 Valley Street

9226 Valley Street · (412) 520-7684
Location

9226 Valley Street, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
e-payments
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 7/3/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9226-valley-street?p=TenantTurner

Description:
Serene, 3 BR, 1 BA home on a cul-de-sac street. Freshly painted with new carpet. The first floor is spacious and has a layout that allows for family gatherings and entertaining. Patio in the backyard with a park-like feel. 2 larger bedrooms with ample closet space. 3rd bedroom could be used as a flex room for work, crafts, a large closet, or a child's room.

Located in Penn Hills near Monroeville, Churchill, Verona; easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh and elsewhere via routes 30, 8, 376, 22, 130. Easy access to 76 (PA Turnpike).

Parking: There is a one-car garage.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas, Electric, Water/sewage, Lawncare/snow removal.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

APPLY NOW: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=49155

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

