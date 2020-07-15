Amenities

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



Available: 7/3/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/9226-valley-street?p=TenantTurner



Description:

Serene, 3 BR, 1 BA home on a cul-de-sac street. Freshly painted with new carpet. The first floor is spacious and has a layout that allows for family gatherings and entertaining. Patio in the backyard with a park-like feel. 2 larger bedrooms with ample closet space. 3rd bedroom could be used as a flex room for work, crafts, a large closet, or a child's room.



Located in Penn Hills near Monroeville, Churchill, Verona; easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh and elsewhere via routes 30, 8, 376, 22, 130. Easy access to 76 (PA Turnpike).



Parking: There is a one-car garage.



Tenants Responsibilities: Gas, Electric, Water/sewage, Lawncare/snow removal.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



APPLY NOW: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=49155



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



