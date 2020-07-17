412 Crescent Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376. This house features: central a/c, new kitchen, new bathroom and a half, modern flooring and cabinetry as well as stainless steel appliances. Scenic residential community located about ten miles northeast of Downtown Pittsburgh.



VERY SPACIOUS AND A TON OF CLOSET SPACE!



Integral garage with automatic opener, driveway, private street, fenced in back yard and a FINISHED BASEMENT!



(RLNE5762923)