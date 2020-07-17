All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

412 Crescent Garden Drive

412 Crescent Garden Dr · (412) 506-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Crescent Garden Drive · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376. This house features: central a/c, new kitchen, new bathroom and a half, modern flooring and cabinetry as well as stainless steel appliances. Scenic residential community located about ten miles northeast of Downtown Pittsburgh.

VERY SPACIOUS AND A TON OF CLOSET SPACE!

Integral garage with automatic opener, driveway, private street, fenced in back yard and a FINISHED BASEMENT!

(RLNE5762923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have any available units?
412 Crescent Garden Drive has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have?
Some of 412 Crescent Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Crescent Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Crescent Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Crescent Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Crescent Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Crescent Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Crescent Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Crescent Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Crescent Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Crescent Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Crescent Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Crescent Garden Drive has units with air conditioning.
