Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath. Finished lower level with Family Room with decorative fireplace and laundry area. Large Deck. Enjoy your evenings under the backyard pavilion. 2 car Off-Street Parking. The Garage is not included in the lease. Lawn care is included. Close to I-70 and Rt. 19. Approximately 15 miles from Pittsburgh, Approximately 8 miles from Southpointe. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. South Fayette School District. Pets possible at landlord discretion.