223 Wilson Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window
-Updated Kitchen and Bath
-Large Basement with Plenty of Storage
-Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun
-Nice and quiet neighborhood
-Online leasing makes maintenance and move in processes a breeze!
*all pets welcome
Sorry, no Section 8 for this property.
Our requirements are as follows:
- Security deposit $1100.00
- 1st month's rent $1100.00
- $250 refundable water deposit
- $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
- Proof of Income for One Month
- Renter's Insurance Required
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.
**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.
