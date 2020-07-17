All apartments in Allegheny County
Allegheny County, PA
223 Wilson Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

223 Wilson Drive

223 Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

223 Wilson Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window
-Updated Kitchen and Bath
-Large Basement with Plenty of Storage
-Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun
-Nice and quiet neighborhood
-Online leasing makes maintenance and move in processes a breeze!

*all pets welcome

Sorry, no Section 8 for this property.

Our requirements are as follows:

- Security deposit $1100.00
- 1st month's rent $1100.00
- $250 refundable water deposit
- $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
- Proof of Income for One Month
- Renter's Insurance Required
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.

**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.

(RLNE1947388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Wilson Drive have any available units?
223 Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
Is 223 Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Wilson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 223 Wilson Drive offer parking?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 223 Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Wilson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Wilson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

