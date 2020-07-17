223 Wilson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window

-Updated Kitchen and Bath

-Large Basement with Plenty of Storage

-Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun

-Nice and quiet neighborhood

-Online leasing makes maintenance and move in processes a breeze!



*all pets welcome



Sorry, no Section 8 for this property.



Our requirements are as follows:



- Security deposit $1100.00

- 1st month's rent $1100.00

- $250 refundable water deposit

- $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

- Proof of Income for One Month

- Renter's Insurance Required

- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.



**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.



