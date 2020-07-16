All apartments in Allegheny County
20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd

20 Russellton-Dorseyville Road · (412) 366-1600
Location

20 Russellton-Dorseyville Road, Allegheny County, PA 15024

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020!! Two bedrooms/1 full & one half bath * Remodeled - all new windows, flooring, appliances, fixtures, front door, garage door, paint * Upon entrance to the left is fully updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (electric stove/microwave/dishwasher/refrigerator), flooring, plenty of cabinets, countertops, light fixture, small table * to left of entrance is conveniently located updated powder room * through kitchen is spacious dining area & then the living room at the rear of the townhome, both with new carpeting, slider door off living room to access small rear deck * upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms also with new carpeting - one in front of home with double closets and one in rear of home with ample storage * full bath in hallway with new tub, toilet, fixtures, separate sink & vanity area, linen closet * basement has laundry area with hookups only * one car integral garage with room for additional storage * great location * No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have any available units?
20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have?
Some of 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd offers parking.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have a pool?
No, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have accessible units?
No, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
