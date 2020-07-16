20 Russellton Dorseyville Rd

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020!! Two bedrooms/1 full & one half bath * Remodeled - all new windows, flooring, appliances, fixtures, front door, garage door, paint * Upon entrance to the left is fully updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (electric stove/microwave/dishwasher/refrigerator), flooring, plenty of cabinets, countertops, light fixture, small table * to left of entrance is conveniently located updated powder room * through kitchen is spacious dining area & then the living room at the rear of the townhome, both with new carpeting, slider door off living room to access small rear deck * upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms also with new carpeting - one in front of home with double closets and one in rear of home with ample storage * full bath in hallway with new tub, toilet, fixtures, separate sink & vanity area, linen closet * basement has laundry area with hookups only * one car integral garage with room for additional storage * great location * No Pets