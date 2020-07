Amenities

Recently renovated two-bedroom upstairs apartment in Penn Hills. New paint, carpeting, and flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included. Coin-operated laundry in the basement and right on the bus line. pet's considered on a case by case basis with an extra fee. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18 for background/credit check to apply. Sorry, no dogs. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdipcJgSdqyYgx3V-e9Q_vg/playlists