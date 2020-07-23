All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

110 Schars Ln A

110 Schars Lane · (412) 779-7887
Location

110 Schars Lane, Allegheny County, PA 15237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st floor 2 bedroom apt near McCandless Crossings - Property Id: 322264

This first floor unit is bright and airy! Fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with brand new oven and range hood. Integral garage for one car as well as extra parking in the large driveway. Landscaped, large yard.The unit has it's own washer and dryer. Excellent location to downtown Pittsburgh, Passavant Hospital, La Roche, shopping, dining, McKnight Rd and more! Grass cutting is included in the rent. Quiet, private neighborhood. Move right in! NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-schars-ln-pittsburgh-pa-unit-a/322264
Property Id 322264

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Schars Ln A have any available units?
110 Schars Ln A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Schars Ln A have?
Some of 110 Schars Ln A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Schars Ln A currently offering any rent specials?
110 Schars Ln A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Schars Ln A pet-friendly?
No, 110 Schars Ln A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 110 Schars Ln A offer parking?
Yes, 110 Schars Ln A offers parking.
Does 110 Schars Ln A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Schars Ln A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Schars Ln A have a pool?
No, 110 Schars Ln A does not have a pool.
Does 110 Schars Ln A have accessible units?
No, 110 Schars Ln A does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Schars Ln A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Schars Ln A has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Schars Ln A have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Schars Ln A does not have units with air conditioning.
