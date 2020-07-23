110 Schars Ln A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1st floor 2 bedroom apt near McCandless Crossings - Property Id: 322264



This first floor unit is bright and airy! Fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with brand new oven and range hood. Integral garage for one car as well as extra parking in the large driveway. Landscaped, large yard.The unit has it's own washer and dryer. Excellent location to downtown Pittsburgh, Passavant Hospital, La Roche, shopping, dining, McKnight Rd and more! Grass cutting is included in the rent. Quiet, private neighborhood. Move right in! NO PETS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-schars-ln-pittsburgh-pa-unit-a/322264

Property Id 322264



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962165)