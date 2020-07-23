110 Schars Ln A

Amenities
1st floor 2 bedroom apt near McCandless Crossings - Property Id: 322264
This first floor unit is bright and airy! Fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with brand new oven and range hood. Integral garage for one car as well as extra parking in the large driveway. Landscaped, large yard.The unit has it's own washer and dryer. Excellent location to downtown Pittsburgh, Passavant Hospital, La Roche, shopping, dining, McKnight Rd and more! Grass cutting is included in the rent. Quiet, private neighborhood. Move right in! NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-schars-ln-pittsburgh-pa-unit-a/322264
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5962165)