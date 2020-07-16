10 Villa Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking e-payments garage internet access

Available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days of lease signing



PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL



Modern 2 bedroom home in a newer construction development in North Hills. Minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and McKnight Road shopping corridor.

- 2 story with 2 full bathrooms on the second floor, including one master bathroom

- First floor with open layout, an 18 foot two story cathedral ceiling, with second floor overlooking living room and wood-burning fireplace

- Combined dining and living room creating additional open feel

- Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook

- First floor half-bath and laundry

- One car integral garage with additional off-street and on-street parking

- Full size unfinished basement, great for storage or game room

- Large lot, with secluded back yard, and a cul-de-sac street with only local resident traffic

- All appliances as well as washer and dryer are included



10 reasons why we're the best landlord:

1- Most emails responded to within 1 hour, all by end of business.

2- We have flexible showing times including weekends and evenings.

3- Vinyl windows, new efficient furnace and central a/c to save you $ on utilities

4- Brand new bathrooms & kitchen.

5- Units are super clean upon move in.

6- We supply all new appliances (Gas range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer)

7- We're real landlords and take pride in our homes and provide prompt response for maintenance.

8- We're pet friendly and never charge additional rent or fees. ($250 fully refundable pet deposit required)

9- All our applications and leases are online.

10- Pay your rent online - no more sending checks.



Rental Terms:

- Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage, garbage)

- Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)

- Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required

- Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)



