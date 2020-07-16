All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

10 Villa Ct

10 Villa Court · (412) 567-7822
Location

10 Villa Court, Allegheny County, PA 15214
Reserve Township

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
e-payments
garage
internet access
Available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days of lease signing

PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL

Modern 2 bedroom home in a newer construction development in North Hills. Minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and McKnight Road shopping corridor.
- 2 story with 2 full bathrooms on the second floor, including one master bathroom
- First floor with open layout, an 18 foot two story cathedral ceiling, with second floor overlooking living room and wood-burning fireplace
- Combined dining and living room creating additional open feel
- Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook
- First floor half-bath and laundry
- One car integral garage with additional off-street and on-street parking
- Full size unfinished basement, great for storage or game room
- Large lot, with secluded back yard, and a cul-de-sac street with only local resident traffic
- All appliances as well as washer and dryer are included

10 reasons why we're the best landlord:
1- Most emails responded to within 1 hour, all by end of business.
2- We have flexible showing times including weekends and evenings.
3- Vinyl windows, new efficient furnace and central a/c to save you $ on utilities
4- Brand new bathrooms & kitchen.
5- Units are super clean upon move in.
6- We supply all new appliances (Gas range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer)
7- We're real landlords and take pride in our homes and provide prompt response for maintenance.
8- We're pet friendly and never charge additional rent or fees. ($250 fully refundable pet deposit required)
9- All our applications and leases are online.
10- Pay your rent online - no more sending checks.

Rental Terms:
- Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage, garbage)
- Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)
- Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required
- Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)

(RLNE3196568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Villa Ct have any available units?
10 Villa Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Villa Ct have?
Some of 10 Villa Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Villa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 Villa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Villa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Villa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10 Villa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10 Villa Ct offers parking.
Does 10 Villa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Villa Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Villa Ct have a pool?
No, 10 Villa Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10 Villa Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 Villa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Villa Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Villa Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Villa Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Villa Ct has units with air conditioning.
