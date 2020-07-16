10 Villa Ct

Amenities
Available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days of lease signing
PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL
Modern 2 bedroom home in a newer construction development in North Hills. Minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and McKnight Road shopping corridor.
- 2 story with 2 full bathrooms on the second floor, including one master bathroom
- First floor with open layout, an 18 foot two story cathedral ceiling, with second floor overlooking living room and wood-burning fireplace
- Combined dining and living room creating additional open feel
- Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook
- First floor half-bath and laundry
- One car integral garage with additional off-street and on-street parking
- Full size unfinished basement, great for storage or game room
- Large lot, with secluded back yard, and a cul-de-sac street with only local resident traffic
- All appliances as well as washer and dryer are included
10 reasons why we're the best landlord:
1- Most emails responded to within 1 hour, all by end of business.
2- We have flexible showing times including weekends and evenings.
3- Vinyl windows, new efficient furnace and central a/c to save you $ on utilities
4- Brand new bathrooms & kitchen.
5- Units are super clean upon move in.
6- We supply all new appliances (Gas range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer)
7- We're real landlords and take pride in our homes and provide prompt response for maintenance.
8- We're pet friendly and never charge additional rent or fees. ($250 fully refundable pet deposit required)
9- All our applications and leases are online.
10- Pay your rent online - no more sending checks.
Rental Terms:
- Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage, garbage)
- Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)
- Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required
- Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)
