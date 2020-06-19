301 Allegheny Ave

Amenities

Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light. Two (2) bedrooms and one full bath. Unfinished basement with laundry hook ups for your washer and dryer. Nice yard and a detached 2 car garage included. There is a $30.00 fee due upon application for credit and background check. NO SMOKING and NO PETS