Aliquippa, PA
301 Allegheny Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

301 Allegheny Ave

301 Allegheny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA 15001

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light. Two (2) bedrooms and one full bath. Unfinished basement with laundry hook ups for your washer and dryer. Nice yard and a detached 2 car garage included. There is a $30.00 fee due upon application for credit and background check. NO SMOKING and NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Allegheny Ave have any available units?
301 Allegheny Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliquippa, PA.
What amenities does 301 Allegheny Ave have?
Some of 301 Allegheny Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Allegheny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 Allegheny Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Allegheny Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 Allegheny Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliquippa.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave offer parking?
Yes, 301 Allegheny Ave does offer parking.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Allegheny Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave have a pool?
No, 301 Allegheny Ave does not have a pool.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 Allegheny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Allegheny Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Allegheny Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Allegheny Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
