The Dalles, OR
1117 Myrtle Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1117 Myrtle Drive

1117 Myrtle Street West · (541) 386-5555
Location

1117 Myrtle Street West, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1117 Myrtle Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1117 Myrtle Drive Available 06/30/20 3BR Rental in The Dalles - Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in The Dalles. Open floor plan, attached garage, large deck, low maintenance yard. No smoking. No pets (strict policy).

Security Deposit: $2,250
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups (W/D NOT included)
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4498078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1117 Myrtle Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1117 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 1117 Myrtle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Myrtle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Dalles.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Myrtle Drive does offer parking.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
