9 Apartments for rent in Roseburg, OR with parking

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1664 SE Douglas Ave.
1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport.
Results within 5 miles of Roseburg

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 Old Garden Valley
827 Old Garden Valley Road, Douglas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
827 Old Garden Valley Available 08/13/20 Top of the World Executive Home Garden Valley - Don't miss this wonderful home on five mostly wooded acres with stunning views to be enjoyed from the large deck or the expansive windows.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
192 Umpqua View Dr
192 Umpqua View Dr, Green, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
192 Umpqua View Dr Available 04/10/20 ~Great Home in Green with Beautiful Views~ - This is a great three bedroom two bath home located in the Green District. The home provides a range, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Clellon Ct.
124 Clellon Court, Green, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
124 Clellon Court Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Cul de Sac - 124 Clellon Ct., Roseburg 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1245 sft Duplex. Long single car garage. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Roseburg
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Falcon Ridge
233 NW Sherman St, Sutherlin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the apartment homes at Falcon Ridge Estates feature the finest in modern amenities. Our innovatively designed and roomy living spaces are cable-ready, with ample closet space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
321 Plat M Rd
321 Plat M Road, Douglas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1587 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sutherlin - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms w/ attached 2 car garage. Tile flooring in entry, kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms, hall, and and living room. Vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 E 1st Ave
345 East 1st Avenue, Sutherlin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
345 E 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House with Large Yard - Cute house with large yard and carport. Includes stove, refrigerator, laundry hook ups. Large living room, separate dining room or office space. Covered patio. No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
210 Crestview St
210 Crestview Street, Sutherlin, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4000 sqft
Near I-5 ramp and Hwy 138 at 210 Crestview Ln in Sutherlin OR. Great 4000 SF building, large doors for large equipment. Lots of storage. Large parking area as well for parking dozens of cars and trucks outside.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
383 Darrell Ave.
383 Southeast Darrell Avenue, Winston, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 Bedroom Upstairs Apartment - 383 Darrell Ave., Winston OR 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Bathroom has shower only (no bathtub). Electric baseboard heat. Small deck.
City Guide for Roseburg, OR

A rural, outdoorsy community that used to be a hotspot for the timber industry, Roseburg these days is mostly a retirement locale for people who appreciate peace, quiet, and a Mediterranean-like climate. Looking to land the perfect apartment rental in Roseburg? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!). First, though, a few quick things to keep in mind before scouring the lists for your future digs.

Apartments, townhouses, and retirement communities in Roseburg range from pricey (more than three grand for all-inclusive seniors resorts) to kind of cheap ($800-$1000 for family-sized townhomes and houses for rent) to extremely cheap ($375-$500 for studio apartments and modest one bedroom units). Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big baller, you’ll find options galore in the listings for Roseburg.

It might sound cliché, but you really do get what you pay for at an apartment in Roseburg. The more expensive the apartment, the more lavish the amenities tend to be (swimming pool, furnished interiors, fireplace, gym, clubhouse, etc.) Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rentals in Roseburg come equipped with above average perks, often including on-site laundry facilities, covered parking, modern appliances, and some utilities included.

Pet-friendly rentals (including “dogs allowed” apartments), furnished apartments, and short-term lease deals are all amply available in Roseburg, but check up on a landlord’s restrictions and rules before scheduling a visit. After all, some rental properties in Roseburg don’t allow tenants to have cats, dogs, fish, big hairy spiders, spitting llamas, ravens perched above their chamber doors, or mad cows as roommates.

If you’re looking for a “hip” kind of place, you’ll feel a bit out of sorts in Roseburg. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for more of a “hip replacement” kind of place, you’ll fit right in. Obviously, take the time to visit the city in advance to make sure it’s your cup of tea before considering an apartment lease. Fortunately, there are no off-limits danger zones in Roseburg, and violent crime is extremely rare in the city.

Apartments are spread out in Roseburg, with a variety of rentals located near Gladdis City Park, in the historic downtown area, north of Roseburg Regional Airport, and as far east as Diamond Lake Blvd. Almost all the apartments in Roseburg have vacancies year round, fortunately, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best for you.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s get down to business and start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Roseburg, Oregon. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roseburg, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roseburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

