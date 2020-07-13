9 Apartments for rent in Roseburg, OR with parking

A rural, outdoorsy community that used to be a hotspot for the timber industry, Roseburg these days is mostly a retirement locale for people who appreciate peace, quiet, and a Mediterranean-like climate. Looking to land the perfect apartment rental in Roseburg? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!). First, though, a few quick things to keep in mind before scouring the lists for your future digs.

Apartments, townhouses, and retirement communities in Roseburg range from pricey (more than three grand for all-inclusive seniors resorts) to kind of cheap ($800-$1000 for family-sized townhomes and houses for rent) to extremely cheap ($375-$500 for studio apartments and modest one bedroom units). Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big baller, you’ll find options galore in the listings for Roseburg.

It might sound cliché, but you really do get what you pay for at an apartment in Roseburg. The more expensive the apartment, the more lavish the amenities tend to be (swimming pool, furnished interiors, fireplace, gym, clubhouse, etc.) Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rentals in Roseburg come equipped with above average perks, often including on-site laundry facilities, covered parking, modern appliances, and some utilities included.

Pet-friendly rentals (including “dogs allowed” apartments), furnished apartments, and short-term lease deals are all amply available in Roseburg, but check up on a landlord’s restrictions and rules before scheduling a visit. After all, some rental properties in Roseburg don’t allow tenants to have cats, dogs, fish, big hairy spiders, spitting llamas, ravens perched above their chamber doors, or mad cows as roommates.

If you’re looking for a “hip” kind of place, you’ll feel a bit out of sorts in Roseburg. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for more of a “hip replacement” kind of place, you’ll fit right in. Obviously, take the time to visit the city in advance to make sure it’s your cup of tea before considering an apartment lease. Fortunately, there are no off-limits danger zones in Roseburg, and violent crime is extremely rare in the city.

Apartments are spread out in Roseburg, with a variety of rentals located near Gladdis City Park, in the historic downtown area, north of Roseburg Regional Airport, and as far east as Diamond Lake Blvd. Almost all the apartments in Roseburg have vacancies year round, fortunately, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best for you.

And now that we've covered the basics, let's get down to business and start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Roseburg, Oregon. Best of luck and happy hunting!