Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR with hardwood floors

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1067 sqft
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available Now!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1795 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors. Shed/one car garage and off street parking.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
622 NW 29th St.
622 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3168 sqft
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
430 NW 13th
430 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2517 sqft
430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2305 NW Fillmore Ave
2305 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1331 sqft
FREE RENT! Large 4 Bedroom Close to OSU - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) L ~ Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW 6/30/21 Two Weeks FREE Rent Look no further.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2737 sqft
3806 SW West Hills Rd.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
621 NW 17th St
621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
864 sqft
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1381 NW Dream Pl.
1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2316 sqft
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 – 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer and Monroe.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 NW 17th St
2255 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1450 sqft
2255 NW 17th St Available 08/19/20 Large 4 Bed 1.5 Bath Home! Pets Allowed! - Recently remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath home with large bonus room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Philomath, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Philomath renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

