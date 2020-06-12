/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR
141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Bethel
15 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Bethel
3 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
River Road
1 Unit Available
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer. Please apply at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Goodpasture Island
14 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
980 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Bethel
12 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Jefferson Westside
29 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Trainsong
7 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Far West
3 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Churchill
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Bethel
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
802 sqft
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
3590 Kendra Street
3590 Kendra Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
3590 Kendra Street Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom Duplex in River Road Area - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex with a garage and fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
295 Country Club Road
295 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Great 2 bed/1 bath condo near Eugene Country Club! - Nice 2 bed/1 bath condo features a kitchen with a stainless-steel fridge, lots of counter space and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
830 W 12th Ave
830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.