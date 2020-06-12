Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR

141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
141 Units Available
Bethel
15 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
141 Units Available
River Road
1 Unit Available
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer. Please apply at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
980 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Bethel
10 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Northeast Eugene
47 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Jefferson Westside
29 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
141 Units Available
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1016 Colony Pond Drive
1016 Colony Pond Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1016 Colony Pond Drive Available 09/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Close to Shopping and parks.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard.Pets? - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
654 Wimbledon Court
654 Wimbledon Ct, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1117 sqft
Come home to this two bed, two bath single level cond off of Good Pasture Island Rd. near VRC. The living room has a very open concept with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers all appliances needed with ample counter and cabinet space.

