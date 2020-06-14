/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
604 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
Bethel
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
646 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
River Road
10 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,142
687 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Northeast Eugene
74 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bethel
11 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Eugene
48 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Trainsong
7 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
696 sqft
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2040 Holly Avenue
2040 Holly Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Perfectly situated on a large lot, this small house has a lot to offer. Newly refinished floors, large double car detached garage, lots of parking on a very deep driveway, large fenced yard. Landscaping included. Go to empirepm.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.