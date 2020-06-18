All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, OR
140 Offord Circle
140 Offord Circle

140 Offord Circle · (541) 899-2030
Location

140 Offord Circle, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Offord Circle · Avail. Aug 5

$2,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
140 Offord Circle Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home with large fenced yard and gardens - Large kitchen with huge wrap around counters. Three bedrooms and two baths. This home has a beautiful back yard with a gorgeous garden for those glorious summer nights. Laundry room with two car garage.

PETS: Pets allowed with additional deposit (Size number and breed restrictions may apply) Pet's upon owner approval.

Tenant Paid Utilities: Electric, Garbage, City water, City Sewer and lawn care

Owner Paid Utilities: None
Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, A/C, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Microwave
Call the numbers below to find the the estimated cost of utilities. Provide them with the property address and they will quote you the high, low and average monthly bill.

Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187 Water and Sewer City of Jacksonville 541-899-1231 Garbage: Rogue Disposal 541-779-4161

To see a list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com

(RLNE5369042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Offord Circle have any available units?
140 Offord Circle has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Offord Circle have?
Some of 140 Offord Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Offord Circle currently offering any rent specials?
140 Offord Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Offord Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Offord Circle is pet friendly.
Does 140 Offord Circle offer parking?
Yes, 140 Offord Circle does offer parking.
Does 140 Offord Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Offord Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Offord Circle have a pool?
No, 140 Offord Circle does not have a pool.
Does 140 Offord Circle have accessible units?
No, 140 Offord Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Offord Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Offord Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Offord Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Offord Circle has units with air conditioning.
