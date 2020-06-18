Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

140 Offord Circle Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home with large fenced yard and gardens - Large kitchen with huge wrap around counters. Three bedrooms and two baths. This home has a beautiful back yard with a gorgeous garden for those glorious summer nights. Laundry room with two car garage.



PETS: Pets allowed with additional deposit (Size number and breed restrictions may apply) Pet's upon owner approval.



Tenant Paid Utilities: Electric, Garbage, City water, City Sewer and lawn care



Owner Paid Utilities: None

Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, A/C, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, Microwave

Call the numbers below to find the the estimated cost of utilities. Provide them with the property address and they will quote you the high, low and average monthly bill.



Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187 Water and Sewer City of Jacksonville 541-899-1231 Garbage: Rogue Disposal 541-779-4161



To see a list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com



