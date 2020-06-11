All apartments in Grants Pass
Find more places like
1423 Southeast M Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grants Pass, OR
/
1423 Southeast M Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1423 Southeast M Street

1423 Southeast M Street · (541) 244-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1423 Southeast M Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful well maintained town home end unit with large fenced in back yard.
Home features two spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Lots of extra storage space upstairs. Downstairs features a 1/2 guest bathroom, spacious kitchen and dining room, washer & dryer hookups inside the unit. Great private fenced outdoor space in back yard. Private parking for complex tenants only (No garage or covered parking). Refrigerator not included in rental. Water paid.

Credit check fee is $15.00 per adult. Each person 18 and over must apply on a separate application.

Apply online at www.egprentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1423 Southeast M Street have any available units?
1423 Southeast M Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1423 Southeast M Street have?
Some of 1423 Southeast M Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Southeast M Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Southeast M Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Southeast M Street pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Southeast M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grants Pass.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Southeast M Street does offer parking.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Southeast M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street have a pool?
No, 1423 Southeast M Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 Southeast M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Southeast M Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Southeast M Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423 Southeast M Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORJacksonville, OREagle Point, ORAshland, ORRoseburg, OR