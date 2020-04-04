All apartments in Eagle Point
Find more places like 78 Greenmoor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle Point, OR
/
78 Greenmoor Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

78 Greenmoor Dr

78 Greenmoor Drive · (541) 779-3615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagle Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 78 Greenmoor Dr · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course. The main floor offers a large open living space with a cozy gas fireplace, a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tons of counter & cabinet space, a formal dining room with french doors, and an additional room that could be a bedroom or office. The second floor offer a huge family room, a fantastic master suite with ample closet space & luxurious soaker tub, 2 additional bedrooms and a lovely guest bath. The home also feature a nice sized laundry room with additional cabinet space, tons of storage and an extra large 2 car garage!

Come enjoy BBQing on the covered back porch or sitting in the sunshine on the deck. Don't miss out on this beautiful home ~ Apply today!!

Small dog on approval
No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4080688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have any available units?
78 Greenmoor Dr has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Greenmoor Dr have?
Some of 78 Greenmoor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Greenmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
78 Greenmoor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Greenmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Greenmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 78 Greenmoor Dr does offer parking.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Greenmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 78 Greenmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 78 Greenmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Greenmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Greenmoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Greenmoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78 Greenmoor Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eagle Point Apartments with BalconyEagle Point Apartments with Garage
Eagle Point Apartments with ParkingEagle Point Dog Friendly Apartments
Eagle Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORJacksonville, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Ashland, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity