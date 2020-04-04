78 Greenmoor Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course. The main floor offers a large open living space with a cozy gas fireplace, a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tons of counter & cabinet space, a formal dining room with french doors, and an additional room that could be a bedroom or office. The second floor offer a huge family room, a fantastic master suite with ample closet space & luxurious soaker tub, 2 additional bedrooms and a lovely guest bath. The home also feature a nice sized laundry room with additional cabinet space, tons of storage and an extra large 2 car garage!



Come enjoy BBQing on the covered back porch or sitting in the sunshine on the deck. Don't miss out on this beautiful home ~ Apply today!!



Small dog on approval

No Smoking



Renter's Insurance Required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4080688)