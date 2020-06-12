12 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR with balcony
Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!
You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Altamont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.