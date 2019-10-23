All apartments in Altamont
Altamont, OR
3329 Barnes Way
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

3329 Barnes Way

3329 Barnes Way · (541) 883-2901
Location

3329 Barnes Way, Altamont, OR 97603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3329 Barnes Way · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath

Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room

Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please

$1450.00 per month plus $1450 deposit

3329 BARNES WAY

PLEASE READ
*************************************************************************************************
AVAILABLE TO VIEW AFTER FEB 13th IF NOT RENTED BEFOREHAND
Please understand we do not show properties while tenants are still living in their home. Thank you.

Due to the volume of inquiries received via Zillow, Hot Pads & Trulia we are unable to answer all inquiries from these sites.

If this property is of interest to you please contact our office directly by email at frontdesk@spmsinc.com or contact us through our website at spmsinc.com

If you have general questions, please provide us with the property address, ask and we can answer for you. If you would like to start the application process we can forward applications to you. We do not process multiple applications for a property at the same time. There are timelines to follow (returning applications-forwarding screening fee) and we will not market the property to anyone else until a decision is reached on your application. We are more than happy to hold a second or third application in queue and alert you to send your screening fee if prior application is unsuccessful.

Thanks again for your interest in our company
**************************************************************************************************

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3218451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Barnes Way have any available units?
3329 Barnes Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3329 Barnes Way currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Barnes Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Barnes Way pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Barnes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamont.
Does 3329 Barnes Way offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Barnes Way does offer parking.
Does 3329 Barnes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Barnes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Barnes Way have a pool?
No, 3329 Barnes Way does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Barnes Way have accessible units?
No, 3329 Barnes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Barnes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Barnes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Barnes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Barnes Way does not have units with air conditioning.
