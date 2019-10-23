Amenities

3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath



Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room



Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please



$1450.00 per month plus $1450 deposit



3329 BARNES WAY



AVAILABLE TO VIEW AFTER FEB 13th IF NOT RENTED BEFOREHAND

Please understand we do not show properties while tenants are still living in their home. Thank you.



If this property is of interest to you please contact our office directly by email at frontdesk@spmsinc.com or contact us through our website at spmsinc.com



