3 bedroom apartments
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK
1 Unit Available
15 E Fairlane Drive
15 Fairlane Drive, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1343 sqft
Great Sapulpa Home!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
136 W Bryan Avenue
136 West Bryan Avenue, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1551 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath. NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Kitchen w/eat at bar and gas stove, tiled countertops & backsplash. Pullman bath with shower/tub combo. Inside utility connections. Large double lot with a FOUR-car detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sapulpa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6211 S 46th West Ave
6211 South 46th West Avenue, Oakhurst, OK
Spaciou beautiful remodeled home in West Tulsa - Property Id: 297545 House for Sale (Rent to own, Lease Option) Fully remodeled home in Oakhurst, New foundation, New roof, New windows, new sidings, Vented Kitchen Exhaust, new flooring with vinyl
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Red Fork-Park Grove
1 Unit Available
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
Results within 5 miles of Sapulpa
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1444 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Verified
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
303 W 40th Street
303 West 40th Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
872 sqft
Well maintained 3bed 1 bath. Move in ready! Wood deck and a large fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
14624 South Yukon Avenue
14624 South Yukon Avenue, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1172 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Glenpool has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3209 S Owasso Avenue
3209 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
Awesome Midtown Location! Backs to Greenbelt and Crow Creek. Lots of storage. 3 bed, 2 full bath & 3 living areas. Huge kitchen w/granite countertops. Big deck & nice private backyard
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
1525 E 74th Street
1525 East 74th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1282 sqft
**Jenks Schools** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath,2 car garage. $925 month $600 Deposit Sorry NO PETS No Sec 8, lawn care provided, Auto Draft required
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1513 E. 50th Pl.
1513 East 50th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1720 sqft
This super cute Brookside home is very spacious! Huge living with additional living space/office. 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath with retro tile! All clean neutral paint and flooring throughout. Great location right off I-44.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2532 S 65th West Avenue
2532 S 65th West Ave, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Come see this Berryhill Beauty located blocks from Berryhill Schools. Total remodel w/fresh interior paint, new flooring, island kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, fixtures, etc. New storage building & freshly poured back porch.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Angus Valley Acres
1 Unit Available
703 Tobago Drive
703 Tobago Drive, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1322 sqft
3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6407 South Newport Avenue - A
6407 South Newport Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the bottom floor of 4 unit building. Freshly renovated with wood like floors and new paint. Water included in the rent. We accept vouchers!
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4690 S. Troost Ave.
4690 South Troost Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Charming Midtown Home With New Updates! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with peaceful fenced in backyard. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors compliment the spacious living area and great layout! All appliances included.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 10 miles of Sapulpa
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southern Memorial Acres
40 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.