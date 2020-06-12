/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
70 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
6 Units Available
Garden Park Apartments
207 N Hickory St, Sapulpa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$590
We have it all! Enjoy small town living, pet-friendly apartment set back into a quiet neighborhood. Downtown shopping, restaurants, public library, you'll not have to travel far to find everything you need.
Results within 1 mile of Sapulpa
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Sapulpa
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Riverview
14 Units Available
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Riverview
11 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$985
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kensington
27 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Brookside
59 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Kensington
35 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Brookside
2 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
South Peoria
69 Units Available
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Brookside
95 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Brookside
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
South Peoria
12 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Fork
1 Unit Available
3708 S 26th West Ave
3708 South 26th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$714
768 sqft
Rent to OWN - new roof, windows, & hardwood floors - Property Id: 297292 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready mid June! Fresh updates throughout; new roof, new windows, hardwood
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Ridge Historic District
1 Unit Available
1227 E 28th St
1227 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1796 sqft
Maple Ridge BEAUTY! - Gorgeous property located in highly desirable historic Maple Ridge neighborhood. 2 bed and 2 full bath. Guest house with 1 bed 1 bath located out back. Amazing light filled spaces. Stainless steel appliances throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6612 S. Zunis Ave. #104 - Royal Oaks
6612 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1114 sqft
- Newly updated condo with natural light!. Large two bedroom with separate bath for each bedroom plus a half bath downstairs. Complete kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Inside laundry area. View of creek. (RLNE5472208)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 East D Street
420 East D Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1033 sqft
2 bedroom in Jenks!!! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home available now for an immediate move in!! Jenks school district located just blocks from the high school! Big fenced in backyard and garage. Central heat and air.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Peoria
1 Unit Available
6253 S. Yorktown Place
6253 South Yorktown Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1425 sqft
6253 S. Yorktown Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo in Midtown - Convenience and Comfort in paradise like setting.It's what you've been looking for! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath Condo on first floor, with corner lot.