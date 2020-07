Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools. New interior and exterior paint throughout the home, chrome molding, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. All stainless steel appliances stay including microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Make this one your home before it's gone! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5619425)