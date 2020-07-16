All apartments in Ponca City
Find more places like 608 1/2 South 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ponca City, OK
/
608 1/2 South 6th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

608 1/2 South 6th St

608 1/2 S 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

608 1/2 S 6th St, Ponca City, OK 74601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bills Paid, 1 bed, 1 bath - During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at
https://kuula.co/post/7blQN/collection/7lyvX
This one bed, one bath home comes with a washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, small porch and covered parking. Located 1/2 a block from AMBUCS pool. this is a must see home! All Bills paid up to $150 a month. $550 rent, $550 Deposit.
Call (580) 716 0797 or visit our website at HertzogPM.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3337869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have any available units?
608 1/2 South 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ponca City, OK.
What amenities does 608 1/2 South 6th St have?
Some of 608 1/2 South 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 1/2 South 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
608 1/2 South 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 1/2 South 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 608 1/2 South 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ponca City.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 608 1/2 South 6th St offers parking.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 1/2 South 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 608 1/2 South 6th St has a pool.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have accessible units?
No, 608 1/2 South 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 1/2 South 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 1/2 South 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 1/2 South 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
1515 W Highland Ave
Ponca City, OK 74601
Willow Creek II
1503 Princeton Avenue
Ponca City, OK 74604
Willow Creek Villas
1501 Princeton Ave
Ponca City, OK 74604

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSEnid, OK
Cushing, OK
Stillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University