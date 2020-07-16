608 1/2 South 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Bills Paid, 1 bed, 1 bath - During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at

https://kuula.co/post/7blQN/collection/7lyvX

This one bed, one bath home comes with a washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, small porch and covered parking. Located 1/2 a block from AMBUCS pool. this is a must see home! All Bills paid up to $150 a month. $550 rent, $550 Deposit.

Call (580) 716 0797 or visit our website at HertzogPM.com to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



