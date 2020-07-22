/
/
kay county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Kay County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
7 Units Available
Copper Ridge
1515 W Highland Ave, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
$526
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$493
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$550
1147 sqft
The secret is out! Copper Ridge LOVES their residents. The family friendly community is set in the western part of Ponca City Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek II
1503 Princeton Avenue, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
$520
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All of our Family Living residences start with comfortable, clean and safe living spaces. But we add all the meaningful amenities we can squeeze in at each location. Obviously, the newer the development, the more modern the facilities present.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Villas
1501 Princeton Ave, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Willow Creek Villas is a Senior Community, the minimum age requirement of 62 years. The gated community features unique floor plans, private patio, fully equipped kitchens and on-site laundry center.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2201 North 14th - C-07
2201 North 14th Street, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$435
981 sqft
COVERED PARKING, UPSTAIRS ** SPECIAL ***Deposit Only** !!! NO APPLICATION FEE!!! 1 Bdr & 2 Bdr available immediately! Laundry facility open 24 hours, unit includes Refrigerator , Stove , and dishwasher Gas, water, trash included, you only pay
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Bradley
1001 East Bradley Avenue, Ponca City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1908 sqft
Beautiful, Centrally Located Home- A Must See COVID-19 Showings via Virtual Tour - During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
209 S Perry
209 S Perry St, Ponca City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$535
Large 3 Bedroom home - $500 rent / 3 Br / 1 ba Home Security Deposit $500.00 Pet Deposit: $300 Pet Fee $25.00 Monthly per pet Appliances: New Stove and Refrigerator 2 Window A/C's Utilities: Paid by Tenant Gas: ONG Electric/Water/Sewer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kay County area include Tulsa Community College, Friends University, Newman University, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tulsa, Wichita, Enid, Ponca City, and Haysville have apartments for rent.