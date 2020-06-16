410 S Lincoln

Amenities

hardwood floors carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

2 Bedroom in a quiet neighborhood - **During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at

https://kuula.co/post/7Z4rC/collection/7lwDS

Two bed one bath home. Hardwood floors, carpet in master bedroom, central heat and air. Open floor plan with a large yard and a carport. $550 Rent, $550 Deposit. Take a virtual tour on our website at HertzogPM.com Professionally managed by Hertzog Property Management LLC 580-716-0797



(RLNE2721508)