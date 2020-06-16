All apartments in Ponca City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

410 S Lincoln

410 South Lincoln Street · (580) 716-0797
Location

410 South Lincoln Street, Ponca City, OK 74601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 S Lincoln · Avail. now

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom in a quiet neighborhood - **During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at
https://kuula.co/post/7Z4rC/collection/7lwDS
Two bed one bath home. Hardwood floors, carpet in master bedroom, central heat and air. Open floor plan with a large yard and a carport. $550 Rent, $550 Deposit. Take a virtual tour on our website at HertzogPM.com Professionally managed by Hertzog Property Management LLC 580-716-0797

(RLNE2721508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

