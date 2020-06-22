All apartments in Owasso
Find more places like 7516 E 144th Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owasso, OK
/
7516 E 144th Street N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

7516 E 144th Street N

7516 E 144th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owasso
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7516 E 144th St N, Owasso, OK 74021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th!

This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home is in the Collinsville school district and close to the Collinsville splash pad at City Park!

The home offers a neutral color pallet making it easy to decorate and very inviting. The floor plan give you a lot of space for entertaining! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and provides a great space to cook your favorite meals. Do you have pets? We are pet friendly and welcome your fur babies! (breed restrictions so apply)

Add a fence for an additional $50 per month!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

Utilize our self viewing system here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1364406?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com

(RLNE5636617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 E 144th Street N have any available units?
7516 E 144th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owasso, OK.
What amenities does 7516 E 144th Street N have?
Some of 7516 E 144th Street N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 E 144th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
7516 E 144th Street N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 E 144th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7516 E 144th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N offer parking?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N have a pool?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N have accessible units?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 E 144th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 E 144th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave
Owasso, OK 74055

Similar Pages

Owasso 1 BedroomsOwasso 2 Bedrooms
Owasso Apartments with PoolOwasso Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Owasso Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKVinita, OKCoffeyville, KSSand Springs, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa