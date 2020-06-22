7516 E 144th Street N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th!



This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home is in the Collinsville school district and close to the Collinsville splash pad at City Park!



The home offers a neutral color pallet making it easy to decorate and very inviting. The floor plan give you a lot of space for entertaining! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and provides a great space to cook your favorite meals. Do you have pets? We are pet friendly and welcome your fur babies! (breed restrictions so apply)



Add a fence for an additional $50 per month!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



Utilize our self viewing system here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1364406?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com



(RLNE5636617)