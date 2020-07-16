12507 E 76th Pl N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

Spacious 3/2/2 + Office In Great Neighborhood - Owasso Schools! - Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an office that could be a 4th bedroom & small flex room upstairs. Living room is bright and open with a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and wood floors. Very efficient kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, stainless steel appliances include a range with double oven and fridge, Cute breakfast nook. Separate dining room opens to back covered patio. The upstairs bedrooms have a jack and jill bath and separate vanities. One bedroom has built in cabinetry. The little flex room makes a perfect play area. The office has a closet and could be a 4th bedroom. Laundry room has a laundry chute from upstairs to make laundry easier and washer and dryer are provided. Covered patio, extra storage area in the back. This home is close to large neighborhood park with walking trails, playgrounds and pond. Wonderful neighborhood. Available July 15. 1 year lease. Pet restrictions. Application fee $30 per adult. Deposit $1300



McGraw Realtors

Contact: Linda Hughes 918-638-1172



www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE2576068)