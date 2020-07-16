All apartments in Owasso
12507 E 76th Pl N
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

12507 E 76th Pl N

12507 East 76th Place North · (918) 592-6000 ext. 000
Location

12507 East 76th Place North, Owasso, OK 74055
Elm Creek Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12507 E 76th Pl N · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
Spacious 3/2/2 + Office In Great Neighborhood - Owasso Schools! - Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an office that could be a 4th bedroom & small flex room upstairs. Living room is bright and open with a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and wood floors. Very efficient kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, stainless steel appliances include a range with double oven and fridge, Cute breakfast nook. Separate dining room opens to back covered patio. The upstairs bedrooms have a jack and jill bath and separate vanities. One bedroom has built in cabinetry. The little flex room makes a perfect play area. The office has a closet and could be a 4th bedroom. Laundry room has a laundry chute from upstairs to make laundry easier and washer and dryer are provided. Covered patio, extra storage area in the back. This home is close to large neighborhood park with walking trails, playgrounds and pond. Wonderful neighborhood. Available July 15. 1 year lease. Pet restrictions. Application fee $30 per adult. Deposit $1300

McGraw Realtors
Contact: Linda Hughes 918-638-1172

www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2576068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have any available units?
12507 E 76th Pl N has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12507 E 76th Pl N have?
Some of 12507 E 76th Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 E 76th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
12507 E 76th Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 E 76th Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12507 E 76th Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N offer parking?
No, 12507 E 76th Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12507 E 76th Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have a pool?
No, 12507 E 76th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 12507 E 76th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12507 E 76th Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12507 E 76th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12507 E 76th Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.
