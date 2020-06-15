All apartments in Okmulgee
Okmulgee, OK
511 N Okmulgee Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

511 N Okmulgee Ave

511 North Okmulgee Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

511 North Okmulgee Avenue, Okmulgee, OK 74447

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 N Okmulgee Ave · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2584 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GIANT HOUSE NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 511 N Okmulgee Ave Okmulgee, OK 74447 -- This is not for rent
NEW LOWER PRICE AND DOWN. You Can Own This Home by the end of next week with you have a modest down payment and a hammer. With only $3K down your payments will only be $300 a month and you will be the deeded owner.
This is a great house 2500 sq. ft. 3BR 2B house. You will need to take a look and I can give you the code to get in and take a look after you drive by and are serious.
All of our houses need some work, but you are going to have to see for yourself what needs to be done. The loan that we make does not have a credit check, has no prepayment penalty, no balloon payment and is simple interest. If you have less than $3K but a good part we can get you started.
The price of the house has been reduced from $49K to $39,500. This is the easiest way to own a home. don't let this slip by.
call or text 512 975 9238

(RLNE2868117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have any available units?
511 N Okmulgee Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 511 N Okmulgee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 N Okmulgee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N Okmulgee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okmulgee.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave offer parking?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have a pool?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 N Okmulgee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 N Okmulgee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
