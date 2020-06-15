Amenities

GIANT HOUSE NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 511 N Okmulgee Ave Okmulgee, OK 74447 -- This is not for rent

NEW LOWER PRICE AND DOWN. You Can Own This Home by the end of next week with you have a modest down payment and a hammer. With only $3K down your payments will only be $300 a month and you will be the deeded owner.

This is a great house 2500 sq. ft. 3BR 2B house. You will need to take a look and I can give you the code to get in and take a look after you drive by and are serious.

All of our houses need some work, but you are going to have to see for yourself what needs to be done. The loan that we make does not have a credit check, has no prepayment penalty, no balloon payment and is simple interest. If you have less than $3K but a good part we can get you started.

The price of the house has been reduced from $49K to $39,500. This is the easiest way to own a home. don't let this slip by.

call or text 512 975 9238



(RLNE2868117)