11221 Howard Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

11221 Howard Drive

11221 Howard Road · (405) 655-5455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11221 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK 74445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wow come check out this newly built duplex. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage, centrally located near north Hefner Road and Western Ave. The one-story duplex has an open floor plan. The kitchen has quartz countertops and subway tile and comes with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. There is a pantry in the kitchen. The master bedroom has its own bathroom and there is a second bathroom in the hallway. The all bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets. There is a fenced backyard where you can enjoy family cookouts. We are pet friendly too (breed restrictions do apply please inquire). Owner has included washer and dryer for your convenience. Please call 405-605-6445 to take a tour today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Howard Drive have any available units?
11221 Howard Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11221 Howard Drive have?
Some of 11221 Howard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11221 Howard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11221 Howard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Howard Drive offers parking.
Does 11221 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Howard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 11221 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 11221 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Howard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11221 Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11221 Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
