11221 Howard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow come check out this newly built duplex. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage, centrally located near north Hefner Road and Western Ave. The one-story duplex has an open floor plan. The kitchen has quartz countertops and subway tile and comes with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. There is a pantry in the kitchen. The master bedroom has its own bathroom and there is a second bathroom in the hallway. The all bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets. There is a fenced backyard where you can enjoy family cookouts. We are pet friendly too (breed restrictions do apply please inquire). Owner has included washer and dryer for your convenience. Please call 405-605-6445 to take a tour today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.