Apartment List
/
OK
/
craig county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Craig County, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
10 Units Available
Villa Lofts of Vinita
201 S Wilson St, Vinita, OK
1 Bedroom
$433
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$517
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Lofts of Vinita in Vinita. View photos, descriptions and more!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Craig County?
Apartment Rentals in Craig County start at $400/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Craig County?
Some of the colleges located in the Craig County area include Missouri Southern State University, Tulsa Community College, NorthWest Arkansas Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Craig County have apartments for rent?
Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bentonville, Bixby, and Joplin have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBentonville, ARBixby, OKJoplin, MOMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OKJenks, OK
Owasso, OKPryor Creek, OKCarthage, MOCenterton, ARWagoner, OKVinita, OKSiloam Springs, AR
Sand Springs, OKGravette, ARFrontenac, KSCoffeyville, KSPittsburg, KSWebb City, MOBella Vista, AR