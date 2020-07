Amenities

Country living on 1 acre - This 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home is great for someone who enjoys peace and quiet and country living. Located approx 7 miles south of I-40 on 2440 Rd. It has central heat and air with electricity provided by CK energy and propane gas heat. Laminate flooring in living areas and carpet in both bedrooms. It includes a stove, dishwasher and microwave. Tenants will need to provide their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and for maintaining the yard. There is an adjoining lot that provides space for a horse and two outdoor dog kennels. A pet is possible here with an additional deposit. Call for more information or apply online at www.brandhorstrentals.com



(RLNE5338403)