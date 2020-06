Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet condo community in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. You will be close to shopping, schools, a park, and transportation. The community is well kept, updated, and has a lot to offer. Enjoy Resident only clubhouse and Private pool access! Balcony off the Master bedroom, Small fenced in Back Patio, and Corner Fireplace in the living room.