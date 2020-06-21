All apartments in Broken Arrow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

222 S. Main St. 302

222 South Main Street · (918) 200-6762
Location

222 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Rose Distirct

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
Luxury Loft in Trendy Rose District - Property Id: 78929

The Lofts @ 222 is downtown Broken Arrow's premier housing option! Nestled in the roots of the Rose District, this modern housing allows residents to live the exciting downtown experience without the frustrating downtown hassle.

Moreover, the newly constructed, modern living complex includes a mixture of single-bedroom / single-bath broken arrow apartments and double-bedroom / double-bath apartments, flats, and lofts.

The Lofts @ 222 - feature:

-open living space floor plans
-granite counter tops and kitchen islands
-floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Rose District
-ceramic tile bathrooms
-wood plank vinyl flooring
-huge walk-in closets
-stainless steel appliances
-washers and dryers in each unit

Centrally located on Broken Arrow's Main Street, The Lofts @ 222 is within walking distance to commercial and community hot spots like locally-owned restaurants, store-front shops, art galleries, fitness facilities, salons and spas, and the Broken Arrow Library.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78929
Property Id 78929

(RLNE5839272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

