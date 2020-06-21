222 S. Main St. 302

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym new construction

Luxury Loft in Trendy Rose District - Property Id: 78929



The Lofts @ 222 is downtown Broken Arrow's premier housing option! Nestled in the roots of the Rose District, this modern housing allows residents to live the exciting downtown experience without the frustrating downtown hassle.



Moreover, the newly constructed, modern living complex includes a mixture of single-bedroom / single-bath broken arrow apartments and double-bedroom / double-bath apartments, flats, and lofts.



The Lofts @ 222 - feature:



-open living space floor plans

-granite counter tops and kitchen islands

-floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Rose District

-ceramic tile bathrooms

-wood plank vinyl flooring

-huge walk-in closets

-stainless steel appliances

-washers and dryers in each unit



Centrally located on Broken Arrow's Main Street, The Lofts @ 222 is within walking distance to commercial and community hot spots like locally-owned restaurants, store-front shops, art galleries, fitness facilities, salons and spas, and the Broken Arrow Library.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78929

(RLNE5839272)