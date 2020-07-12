/
southern memorial acres
145 Apartments for rent in Southern Memorial Acres, Bixby, OK
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1204 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial.
13114 S 20th St
13114 S 20th St, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2435 sqft
You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area.
8600 East 109th Street
8600 East 109th Street, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2498 sqft
ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT - Large 4 bed in Bixby school district and fantastic neighborhood - Beautiful, large, south Tulsa property in a highly desirable neighborhood near shopping, dining, and fantastic public schools.
11265 S 73rd East Place
11265 South 73rd East Place, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
4534 sqft
Fabulous Executive home in Woodcreek. Hardwoods throughout.Office, Granite kitchen w/impressive island, SS gas appliances & walk-in pantry. Formal dining w/wet bar & wine refrigerator. Great room w/2 story vaulted ceiling.
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
9229 South 87th East Avenue South
9229 South 87th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2329 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
3893 E 144th St S
3893 E 144th St S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1851 sqft
Norrington- Four spacious bedrooms, bright, open living areas and a dream kitchen with a walk-in pantry sure to be the envy of all your friends - the Norrington has it all.
8526 E 83rd Street
8526 East 83rd Street, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2530 sqft
Wonderful home on beautiful corner lot. All but one bedroom downstairs. Master down, two living and dining rooms, granite kitchen open to family room, lots of privacy and backs to beautiful greenbelt.
6342 E. 89th Place.
6342 East 89th Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1279 sqft
Lovely South Tulsa Location Close To Shopping & Restaurants! - New carpet, paint & refrigerator stays. Fireplace w/gas logs. Roomy and open. Use of the Pool & Clubhouse (clubhouse reservations available for deposit.
11125 South Joplin Avenue
11125 South Joplin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2588 sqft
Beautiful south Tulsa 4 bed / 2 bath - Large 4 bed / 2 bath luxurious living. See photos to understand just how nice this property is! (RLNE5865327)
9303 E 81st St
9303 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Enjoy lovely sunset views from the balcony! You also can rent the whole place for $1595.00 Special pricing for Cancer treatment patients. Quiet, luxury apartment on the top floor of gated community.
9143 South Maplewood Avenue
9143 South Maplewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2081 sqft
MUST SEE / AMAZING 4 BED 2 BATH IN JENKS SCHOOLS / ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE - This Beautiful Home by Hunter Park is Waiting for YOU!!! Fully Fenced and Landscaped!! Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.
10411 E. 112th Place South
10411 East 112th Place South, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1819 sqft
10411 E. 112th Place South Available 07/13/20 FOR RENT - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan! - Open floor plan with office. Home features: Living room - 14' ceilings, fireplace and wood flooring.
1506 E Roanoke Place
1506 E Roanoke Pl, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1882 sqft
Built 2018, Neighborhood Pool, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Fireplace, Open Floor plan, many Extras. $1595 monthly with $1000 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS