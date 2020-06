Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom. A spacious kitchen with huge center island is open to the large living and dining area, perfect for entertaining. When the party is over, retreat to a roomy master suite with a large bath that features an expansive walk-in closet.