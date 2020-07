Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage parking cc payments e-payments online portal

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial. Here you will be close to a variety of shopping and dining entertainment all within the fantastic Bixby School District! You too will appreciate the comfort of living in this expansive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Additional storage is conveniently provided throughout this roomy duplex and for extra convenience, your lawn care is included! With 24-hour emergency maintenance and a trustworthy staff, you can rest assured that Memorial Square Gardens is the place to live.



(RLNE1833125)