All apartments in Bixby
Find more places like 13114 S 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bixby, OK
/
13114 S 20th St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:24 AM

13114 S 20th St

13114 S 20th St · (918) 376-6770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bixby
See all
Southern Memorial Acres
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13114 S 20th St, Bixby, OK 74008
Southern Memorial Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area. Flexible living space allows it to adapt easily to any lifestyle. And the large dining area, kitchen island and patio provide the perfect space for entertaining and making memories.
WHY YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME: Master bath with split vanities, large corner shower and large master closet, flexible living space, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms on one story, open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13114 S 20th St have any available units?
13114 S 20th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13114 S 20th St have?
Some of 13114 S 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13114 S 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
13114 S 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13114 S 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13114 S 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 13114 S 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 13114 S 20th St does offer parking.
Does 13114 S 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13114 S 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13114 S 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 13114 S 20th St has a pool.
Does 13114 S 20th St have accessible units?
No, 13114 S 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13114 S 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13114 S 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13114 S 20th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13114 S 20th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13114 S 20th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave
Bixby, OK 74008
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S
Bixby, OK 74008
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South
Bixby, OK 74008
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South
Bixby, OK 74008

Similar Pages

Bixby 1 BedroomsBixby 2 Bedrooms
Bixby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBixby Dog Friendly Apartments
Bixby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern Memorial Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity