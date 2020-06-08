13114 S 20th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area. Flexible living space allows it to adapt easily to any lifestyle. And the large dining area, kitchen island and patio provide the perfect space for entertaining and making memories.

WHY YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME: Master bath with split vanities, large corner shower and large master closet, flexible living space, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms on one story, open floor plan.