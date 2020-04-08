117 B St SW

Amenities

Office Space available for lease in SW Ardmore! - Recently updated office building available for lease! This space is over 1,700 Sq Ft, featuring 6 Offices, 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen and Reception Area. There is parking along the front and side of building with additional covered parking in the rear. Entire Building is available, otherwise individual offices can be leased. $2,500/ Entire Building. $650/ Front office with Reception Area. $450/ Individual Offices. Water/ Electric included. Call or Text Tanner at 580-319-8975 for additional details!



