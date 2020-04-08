All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

117 B St SW

117 B Street Southwest · (580) 319-8975 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

117 B Street Southwest, Ardmore, OK 73401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 117 B St SW · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Office Space available for lease in SW Ardmore! - Recently updated office building available for lease! This space is over 1,700 Sq Ft, featuring 6 Offices, 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen and Reception Area. There is parking along the front and side of building with additional covered parking in the rear. Entire Building is available, otherwise individual offices can be leased. $2,500/ Entire Building. $650/ Front office with Reception Area. $450/ Individual Offices. Water/ Electric included. Call or Text Tanner at 580-319-8975 for additional details!

(RLNE5672532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 B St SW have any available units?
117 B St SW has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 117 B St SW currently offering any rent specials?
117 B St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 B St SW pet-friendly?
No, 117 B St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 117 B St SW offer parking?
Yes, 117 B St SW does offer parking.
Does 117 B St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 B St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 B St SW have a pool?
No, 117 B St SW does not have a pool.
Does 117 B St SW have accessible units?
No, 117 B St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 B St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 B St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 B St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 B St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
