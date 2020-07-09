All apartments in Ada
820 Cypress
820 Cypress

820 Cypress Dr · No Longer Available
Location

820 Cypress Dr, Ada, OK 74820

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available date is estimated.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00

PET FEE: $300 (Per Pet non- refundable Pet fee on approved pet only)

APPLIANCES:

Refrigerator Dishwasher
Oven/Stove Microwave

UTILITIES: paid by Tenant

PEC: Electric City of Ada: Water/ Trash/ Sewer
Centerpoint: Gas High speed Internet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Water Softener Central Heat/Air
2 car Garage Privacy fence
Covered back patio Custom blinds
Granite counter-tops Walk in Closets
Gas Fire place Jacuzzi Tub (as is)

***$25 monthly maintenance fee***

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Ada

LEASE TERMS: 1st month rent and security deposit are due at time of lease signing. We do not hold property once approved. Advertised price is for 1 year lease $1800.00, 6 month will be $1900.00 Managed by Gray Real Estate.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
