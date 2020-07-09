820 Cypress

Amenities
Available date is estimated.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00
PET FEE: $300 (Per Pet non- refundable Pet fee on approved pet only)
APPLIANCES:
Refrigerator Dishwasher
Oven/Stove Microwave
UTILITIES: paid by Tenant
PEC: Electric City of Ada: Water/ Trash/ Sewer
Centerpoint: Gas High speed Internet
SPECIAL FEATURES:
Water Softener Central Heat/Air
2 car Garage Privacy fence
Covered back patio Custom blinds
Granite counter-tops Walk in Closets
Gas Fire place Jacuzzi Tub (as is)
***$25 monthly maintenance fee***
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Ada
LEASE TERMS: 1st month rent and security deposit are due at time of lease signing. We do not hold property once approved. Advertised price is for 1 year lease $1800.00, 6 month will be $1900.00 Managed by Gray Real Estate.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 non-refundable fee per pet.