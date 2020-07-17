6 Rolling Hills Dr..

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840



2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay. Washer & dryer negotiable. HOA includes water, trash, pool, tennis, exercise area and landscaping (grass cutting & snow removal). Wyoming City Schools is a top rated, public school district in Ohio!

No Pets Allowed



