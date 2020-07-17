All apartments in Wyoming
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6 Rolling Hills Dr.

6 Rolling Hills Drive · (513) 498-5797
Location

6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH 45215
Wyoming

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840

2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay. Washer & dryer negotiable. HOA includes water, trash, pool, tennis, exercise area and landscaping (grass cutting & snow removal). Wyoming City Schools is a top rated, public school district in Ohio!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-rolling-hills-dr.-wyoming-oh/304840
Property Id 304840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

