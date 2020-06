Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house. Enjoy having a carport and one car garage, great for extra storage space! Spacious fenced back yard!



Whitehall City Schools



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1095 due within 48 hours of application approval and must be certified funds.



2 small (<25 lbs) pet maximum with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month rent.



Sorry, no section 8 accepted on this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.