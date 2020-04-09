4126 Powell Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Whitehall City School District - Newly renovated comfortable 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits in the heart of Whitehall. This home boosts 1375 soft of spacious living, All new Laminate hardwood flooring through out the housea Large open concept living and kitchen area with breakfast bar. All new appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. All new cabinets, New HVAC system. Washer/Dryer hook up.



The first floor offers the master bedroom along with 2 other spacious bedrooms for all your needs. Updated bathroom with new vanity and lighting. The upstairs offers the 4th bedroom with a bonus room across the hall. Your large fenced in backyard anchored with your 2 car detached garage. Your covered deck would be the highlight of any evening affair.



Don't miss this home with all it's wonderful features, it's sure to go quickly.



Whitehall City School District

Minutes away from I270 & I70

Close to Grocery Stores

Banks

Restaurants

Shopping



**Sorry no Pets**



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



