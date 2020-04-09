All apartments in Whitehall
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

4126 Powell Avenue

4126 Powell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Powell Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Whitehall City School District - Newly renovated comfortable 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits in the heart of Whitehall. This home boosts 1375 soft of spacious living, All new Laminate hardwood flooring through out the housea Large open concept living and kitchen area with breakfast bar. All new appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. All new cabinets, New HVAC system. Washer/Dryer hook up.

The first floor offers the master bedroom along with 2 other spacious bedrooms for all your needs. Updated bathroom with new vanity and lighting. The upstairs offers the 4th bedroom with a bonus room across the hall. Your large fenced in backyard anchored with your 2 car detached garage. Your covered deck would be the highlight of any evening affair.

Don't miss this home with all it's wonderful features, it's sure to go quickly.

Whitehall City School District
Minutes away from I270 & I70
Close to Grocery Stores
Banks
Restaurants
Shopping

**Sorry no Pets**

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Powell Avenue have any available units?
4126 Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
What amenities does 4126 Powell Avenue have?
Some of 4126 Powell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Powell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitehall.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4126 Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4126 Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Powell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Powell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4126 Powell Avenue has units with air conditioning.

