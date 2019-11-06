All apartments in Whitehall
Find more places like 298 Pineview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitehall, OH
/
298 Pineview Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

298 Pineview Drive

298 Pineview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

298 Pineview Drive, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Pineview Drive have any available units?
298 Pineview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
Is 298 Pineview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
298 Pineview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Pineview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Pineview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 298 Pineview Drive offer parking?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 298 Pineview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Pineview Drive have a pool?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 298 Pineview Drive have accessible units?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Pineview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Pineview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Pineview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHJohnstown, OHPowell, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus