Whitehall, OH
265 robinwood ave Whitehall 43213
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

265 robinwood ave Whitehall 43213

265 Robinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 Robinwood Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a big garage ready to move in all renovated all new plumbing and electric throughout all new kitchen and bathrooms, laminate flooring new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint on walls all new door , windows, fixtures , sinks , vanitys, all new led lighting throughout, one full acre lot big front and back yard. Close to free way 8 minutes to downtown Columbus. 3 minutes to shopping and amenities. Whitehall schools rates one of the best in central Ohio . Rent is $1500 and one month Deposit is required & 2 month rent in advance to move in , open house Saturday from 11 to 4 pm , taking applications now , applications fees is $30 thank you , call or text any time. Thank you614-419-9969

(RLNE5486616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

