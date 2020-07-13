/
/
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
33 Apartments under $900 for rent in Westlake, OH
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Results within 10 miles of Westlake
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
750 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Rockport Square
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
157 Harvard Ave
157 Harvard Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Riverview Lane
4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet.
Similar Pages
Westlake 1 BedroomsWestlake 2 BedroomsWestlake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestlake 3 BedroomsWestlake Apartments under $1,000
Westlake Apartments under $900Westlake Apartments with BalconyWestlake Apartments with GarageWestlake Apartments with GymWestlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH