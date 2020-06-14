17 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH with gym
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Carrollton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.