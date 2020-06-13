Apartment List
/
OH
/
upper arlington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1810 Ashland Avenue
1810 Ashland Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located near North Star Road and King Avenue in Upper Arlington/Grandview Heights; a great neighborhood in award-winning school district; close to OSU medical center, shopping, restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2486 Cranford Road
2486 Cranford Rd, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom ranch in Upper Arlington school district. Spacious family room with vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Full basement offers additional living space.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Golfview Woods
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
The Gables
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Governours Square
1 Unit Available
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Governours Square
1 Unit Available
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
743 Harley Dr.
743 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2400 sqft
743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Gables
1 Unit Available
1842 Fontenay Court
1842 Fontenay Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1306 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
2bedroom, 2bath, living room dinning room, great outside patio, Located on a quite court freshly painted, well tended

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Misty Meadows
1 Unit Available
5705 Dorsey Drive
5705 Dorsey Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1916 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Dublin Schools. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Columbus
68 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foxboro
14 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Upper Arlington, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Upper Arlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington 3 BedroomsUpper Arlington Apartments with BalconyUpper Arlington Apartments with Garage
Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsUpper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus