pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH
5 Units Available
421 N Broadway St
421 North Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298465)
1 Unit Available
12 South Broadway Street,
12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1108 sqft
12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
54 Morgan Avenue
54 Morgan Avenue, Trotwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 or Bethani 937-219-4575 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded.
Results within 1 mile of Trotwood
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
208 Elmhurst Road
208 Elmhurst Road, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$995
1820 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923 4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement.
1 Unit Available
Greenwich Village
4406 Waymire Ave
4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
870 sqft
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease.
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Trotwood
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
1 Unit Available
Parkville Apartments
1100 Taywood Road, Englewood, OH
Studio
$485
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkville Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Parkville is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area.
8 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)
1 Unit Available
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
3309 Shorelands Rd,
3309 Shorelands Road, Moraine, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
825 sqft
For Rent- $899.00 Updated 3 bedroom ranch, with an large yard. Barn doors throughout; Washer and dryer included. Non Smoking, Pets okay with fee. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible to maintain the yard. Window AC.
1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)
2 Units Available
Riverdale
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.